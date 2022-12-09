G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII)’s Stock Is Up 17.73%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s traded shares were 2.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.10% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the GIII share is $31.70, that puts it down -124.82 from that peak though still a striking 17.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.60. The company’s market capitalization is $626.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GIII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) registered a 2.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.10% in intraday trading to $14.10 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.79%, and it has moved by -25.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.09%. The short interest in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is 3.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.50, which implies an increase of 14.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, GIII is trading at a discount of -56.03% off the target high and 7.8% off the low.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) shares have gone down -44.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.41% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.20% this quarter and then drop -31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $765.53 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.90%. While earnings are projected to return 739.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -10.70% per annum.

GIII Dividends

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. insiders own 13.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.44%, with the float percentage being 108.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.76 million shares (or 16.35% of all shares), a total value of $157.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $95.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $24.39 million.