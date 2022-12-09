For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 23.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $20.15, that puts it down -183.01 from that peak though still a striking 9.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.44. The company’s market capitalization is $15.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.26 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $7.12 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.41%, and it has moved by -1.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.08%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 119.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have gone down -17.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.23% against 14.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $470.31 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $502.68 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.40% per annum.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.78%, with the float percentage being 38.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,012 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 159.41 million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $829.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $468.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.06 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $363.38 million.