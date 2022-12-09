EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Investing Potential Is $0.72

During the last session, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.05% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the EBET share is $25.92, that puts it down -3500.0 from that peak though still a striking 26.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $12.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66950.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 91.13K shares over the past three months.

EBET Inc. (EBET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EBET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

EBET Inc. (EBET) registered a 36.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.05% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.82%, and it has moved by -13.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.07%. The short interest in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) is 39300.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, EBET is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

EBET Inc. insiders own 30.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.40%, with the float percentage being 13.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of NewGen Asset Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EBET Inc. (EBET) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33723.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.