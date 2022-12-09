During The Past Six Months, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Shares Took An -62.70% Drop. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.93% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CGNT share is $20.56, that puts it down -709.45 from that peak though still a striking -0.39% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $169.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CGNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) registered a -1.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.93% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.59%, and it has moved by -19.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.40%. The short interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 63.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CGNT is trading at a discount of -293.7% off the target high and -96.85% off the low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cognyte Software Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares have gone down -62.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -248.65% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -195.20% this quarter and then drop -175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.93 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.31 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -203.60% in 2022.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Cognyte Software Ltd. insiders own 1.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.58%, with the float percentage being 97.32%. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.13 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $26.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of Senvest Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 3.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $6.46 million.