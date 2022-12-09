Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) Has Been Falling -55.71% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.01% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the DEI share is $36.97, that puts it down -135.33 from that peak though still a striking 4.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) trade information

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) registered a 2.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.01% in intraday trading to $15.71 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.57%, and it has moved by -7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.71%. The short interest in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is 7.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.20, which implies an increase of 22.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, DEI is trading at a discount of -59.13% off the target high and -8.21% off the low.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Douglas Emmett Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) shares have gone down -40.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.68% against 5.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.64 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $256.67 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $238.85 million and $238.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.90%. While earnings are projected to return 29.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.24% per annum.

DEI Dividends

Douglas Emmett Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Douglas Emmett Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s Major holders

Douglas Emmett Inc. insiders own 4.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.88%, with the float percentage being 103.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 14.30% of all shares), a total value of $397.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $301.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and First Eagle Global Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 8.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.73 million, or about 4.39% of the stock, which is worth about $122.25 million.