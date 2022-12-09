Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Investing Potential Is $14.89

During the last session, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the DOMO share is $57.41, that puts it down -285.56 from that peak though still a striking 16.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.44. The company’s market capitalization is $497.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 459.67K shares over the past three months.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DOMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

Domo Inc. (DOMO) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $14.89 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.34%, and it has moved by 7.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.65%. The short interest in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.75, which implies an increase of 60.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, DOMO is trading at a discount of -276.09% off the target high and -67.9% off the low.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Domo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Domo Inc. (DOMO) shares have gone down -51.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.46% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 53.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.38 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.37 million by the end of Jan 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.08 million and $69.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.40% and then jump by 14.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return -10.40% in 2022.

DOMO Dividends

Domo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

Domo Inc. insiders own 3.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.40%, with the float percentage being 84.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 8.30% of all shares), a total value of $71.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Domo Inc. (DOMO) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 2.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 3.52% of the stock, which is worth about $30.53 million.