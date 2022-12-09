Does Hello Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOMO) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s traded shares were 20.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.33% or $1.54. The 52-week high for the MOMO share is $9.69, that puts it down -42.71 from that peak though still a striking 41.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MOMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) registered a 29.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.33% in intraday trading to $6.79 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.13%, and it has moved by 32.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.81%. The short interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.44, which implies an increase of 88.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.56 and $137.98 respectively. As a result, MOMO is trading at a discount of -1932.11% off the target high and -408.98% off the low.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hello Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares have gone up 17.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.00% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.80% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $436.18 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $440.98 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $590.04 million and $548.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.10% and then drop by -19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.01%. While earnings are projected to return -254.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.12% per annum.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Hello Group Inc. insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.88%, with the float percentage being 71.13%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.95 million shares (or 6.94% of all shares), a total value of $55.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.61 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 5.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $9.34 million.