Does Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s (NYSE:BNED) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.61% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BNED share is $7.74, that puts it down -433.79 from that peak though still a striking -4.14% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $71.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 286.73K shares over the past three months.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) registered a -4.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.61% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -42.46%, and it has moved by -54.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.19%. The short interest in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.40% this quarter and then jump 80.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $675.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $434.35 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.50%. While earnings are projected to return 52.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. insiders own 24.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.84%, with the float percentage being 71.42%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 5.17% of all shares), a total value of $7.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 million shares, is of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p.’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $2.23 million.