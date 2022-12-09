Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) After A -8.75% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 8.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $30.65, that puts it down -68.87 from that peak though still a striking 50.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.98. The company’s market capitalization is $32.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.67 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CPNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $18.15 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.75%, and it has moved by 3.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.29%. The short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 29.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.13, which implies an increase of 24.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.20 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CPNG is trading at a discount of -65.29% off the target high and 43.8% off the low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupang Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares have gone up 47.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.52% against -9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.20% this quarter and then jump 95.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.19 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.68 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.85 billion and $5.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.30%. While earnings are projected to return -234.30% in 2022.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.86%, with the float percentage being 80.56%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 436 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 461.16 million shares (or 28.97% of all shares), a total value of $5.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 139.91 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 37.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $621.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.0 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $450.04 million.