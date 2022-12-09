Could Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.36% or $1.52. The 52-week high for the FIVN share is $144.63, that puts it down -118.94 from that peak though still a striking 29.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.61. The company’s market capitalization is $4.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FIVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) registered a 2.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.36% in intraday trading to $66.06 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.06%, and it has moved by 22.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.50%. The short interest in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is 4.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Five9 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Five9 Inc. (FIVN) shares have gone down -32.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.24% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $195.1 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.73 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $154.33 million and $173.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.40% and then jump by 24.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20%. While earnings are projected to return -19.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.96% per annum.

FIVN Dividends

Five9 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

Five9 Inc. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.80%, with the float percentage being 105.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 442 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.47 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $589.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.48 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $408.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $186.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $159.96 million.