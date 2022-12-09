Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Given A -171.41% drop From High?

During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $22.12, that puts it down -171.41 from that peak though still a striking 33.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $11.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $8.15 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.27%, and it has moved by -0.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.66%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 5.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.77, which implies an increase of 24.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CUK is trading at a discount of -169.94% off the target high and 26.38% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 620.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.75 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70%. While earnings are projected to return 35.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.40% per annum.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.84%, with the float percentage being 20.84%. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $91.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3555.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $28813.0.