Can SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 6.56% YTD?

During the last session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SPWR share is $28.42, that puts it down -27.79 from that peak though still a striking 42.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.78. The company’s market capitalization is $3.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.77 million shares over the past three months.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SPWR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $22.24 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.88%, and it has moved by 18.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.83%. The short interest in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 12.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.56, which implies an increase of 1.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, SPWR is trading at a discount of -43.88% off the target high and 28.06% off the low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SunPower Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares have gone up 17.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 371.43% against -4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 366.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $428 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $481.17 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.80%. While earnings are projected to return -107.00% in 2022.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

SunPower Corporation insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.24%, with the float percentage being 89.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 403 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $235.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $129.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $59.03 million.