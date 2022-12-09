Can Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -43.29% YTD?

During the last session, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 48.87% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the NYMX share is $2.10, that puts it down -183.78 from that peak though still a striking 74.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $69.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 149.60K shares over the past three months.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) registered a 48.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 48.87% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 148.89%, and it has moved by 119.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.39%. The short interest in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 23.59 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.60%. While earnings are projected to return 3.80% in 2022.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation insiders own 44.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.87%, with the float percentage being 1.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $57570.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66420.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $28892.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43837.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50678.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $22044.0.