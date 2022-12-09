Boom Or Bust? Where Will Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $131.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.44% or $3.13. The 52-week high for the ANET share is $148.57, that puts it down -13.19 from that peak though still a striking 32.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $89.11. The company’s market capitalization is $40.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $131.26 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.33%, and it has moved by -0.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.11%. The short interest in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is 3.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arista Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) shares have gone up 30.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.26% against -0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.60% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $824.46 million and $877.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.40% and then jump by 36.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.21% per annum.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Arista Networks Inc. insiders own 23.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.82%, with the float percentage being 88.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,157 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.51 million shares (or 8.67% of all shares), a total value of $3.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $886.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.59 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $727.42 million.