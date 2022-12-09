Boom Or Bust: Where Does KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the KNBE share is $26.00, that puts it down -4.92 from that peak though still a striking 44.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.78. The company’s market capitalization is $4.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. KNBE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $24.78 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 0.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.27%. The short interest in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.52, which implies a decrease of -1.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $24.90 respectively. As a result, KNBE is trading at a discount of -0.48% off the target high and 11.22% off the low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KnowBe4 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares have gone up 36.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.18% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.24 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.65 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.31 million and $75.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.10% and then jump by 28.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -592.30% in 2022.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

KnowBe4 Inc. insiders own 3.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.85%, with the float percentage being 78.94%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.43 million shares (or 21.86% of all shares), a total value of $407.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $201.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.38 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $59.07 million.