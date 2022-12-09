Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.77% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the BXRX share is $546.00, that puts it down -13315.23 from that peak though still a striking 18.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $83.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 47.83K shares over the past three months.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) registered a 20.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.77% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.56%, and it has moved by -42.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.23%. The short interest in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baudax Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares have gone down -86.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.78% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.40% this quarter and then drop -102.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 200.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $960k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $281k and $400k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 241.60% and then jump by 290.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 92.60% in 2022.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Baudax Bio Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.61%, with the float percentage being 6.63%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 4.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98560.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74208.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $62705.0.