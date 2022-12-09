American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Could Post A -0.49% Or More Growth

During the last session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 4.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.75% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $28.16, that puts it down -73.19 from that peak though still a striking 41.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.34 million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) registered a 1.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.75% in intraday trading to $16.26 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.86%, and it has moved by 41.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.30%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 19.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.18, which implies a decrease of -0.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, AEO is trading at a discount of -41.45% off the target high and 26.2% off the low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares have gone up 30.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.10% against -13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.70% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return 261.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -13.32% per annum.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders own 6.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.10%, with the float percentage being 105.72%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 431 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.72 million shares (or 11.60% of all shares), a total value of $242.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $216.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 11.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.64 million, or about 5.14% of the stock, which is worth about $108.49 million.