After Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Surges -0.84% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the POSH share is $20.45, that puts it down -14.57 from that peak though still a striking 49.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. POSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $17.85 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.11%, and it has moved by 0.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.94%. The short interest in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is 4.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.75, which implies a decrease of -0.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.50 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, POSH is trading at a discount of -0.84% off the target high and 1.96% off the low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Poshmark Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares have gone up 55.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.96% against -9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -211.10% this quarter and then drop -42.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.62 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.3 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -62.50% in 2022.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Poshmark Inc. insiders own 2.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.29%, with the float percentage being 89.18%. MV Management XI, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $50.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.74 million shares, is of Dorsey Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $15.83 million.