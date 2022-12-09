Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.99% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the ACER share is $3.77, that puts it down -92.35 from that peak though still a striking 43.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $23.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 111.90K shares over the past three months.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) registered a 24.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.99% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.30%, and it has moved by 22.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.64%. The short interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is 55480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acer Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares have gone down -27.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.89% against 11.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.00%. While earnings are projected to return 47.60% in 2022.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Acer Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 18.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.10%, with the float percentage being 31.98%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57869.0, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.