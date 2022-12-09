A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG)

During the recent session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SMFG share is $7.74, that puts it down -13.66 from that peak though still a striking 20.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.39. The company’s market capitalization is $45.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 million shares over the past three months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $6.81 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by 15.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.46%. The short interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is 6.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.29, which implies an increase of 17.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.69 and $10.71 respectively. As a result, SMFG is trading at a discount of -57.27% off the target high and 1.76% off the low.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares have gone up 16.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.58% against 4.10.

While earnings are projected to return 37.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.70% per annum.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.78%, with the float percentage being 1.78%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.27 million shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $84.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.92 million shares, is of Cowen Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers owns about 5.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.98 million.