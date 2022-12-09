A Stock You Ought To Watch Is HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM)

During the last session, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HTGM share is $5.68, that puts it down -2172.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 117.39K shares over the past three months.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HTGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) trade information

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) registered a 3.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.42% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.23%, and it has moved by -50.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.68%. The short interest in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 83.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, HTGM is trading at a discount of -700.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) shares have gone down -58.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.86% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.70% this quarter and then jump 49.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.65 million and $2.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.50% and then jump by 21.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 45.20% in 2022.

HTGM Dividends

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s Major holders

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 26.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.57%, with the float percentage being 7.53%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99054.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 70922.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73049.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58819.0, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $36067.0.