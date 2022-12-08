Will ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $67.88, that puts it down -134.15 from that peak though still a striking 19.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.29. The company’s market capitalization is $11.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.61 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $28.99 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by 1.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.87%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 12.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.27, which implies an increase of 35.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, ZI is trading at a discount of -124.22% off the target high and -10.38% off the low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -29.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.37% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $278.48 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.71 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $183.76 million and $224.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.50% and then jump by 32.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 372.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.60% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.14%, with the float percentage being 98.53%. TA Associates, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 571 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 45.8 million shares (or 11.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.67 million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 10.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.39 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $276.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.77 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $323.52 million.