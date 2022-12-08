What Will Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAR) Be Like After It Jumps -2.9% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. The 52-week high for the CPAR share is $10.30, that puts it down -2.9 from that peak though still a striking 3.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.63. The company’s market capitalization is $449.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 159.26K shares over the past three months.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.10%, and it has moved by 0.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.14%. The short interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) is 6320.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

CPAR Dividends

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)’s Major holders

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.49%, with the float percentage being 105.49%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.71 million shares (or 22.29% of all shares), a total value of $77.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Aristeia Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (CPAR) shares are Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45179.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.