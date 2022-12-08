What To Expect Going Ahead For Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Given Its 21.08 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares were 1.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.08% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the TMDI share is $0.93, that puts it down -27.4 from that peak though still a striking 47.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $81.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 287.63K shares over the past three months.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) registered a 21.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.08% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.26%, and it has moved by 55.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.93%. The short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.10% compared to the previous financial year.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.42%, with the float percentage being 3.42%. Essex LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $98609.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 76620.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38899.0 market value.