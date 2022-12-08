What Should You Do With Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.62% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the CNTX share is $7.65, that puts it down -650.0 from that peak though still a striking 6.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $22.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 182.14K shares over the past three months.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) registered a -26.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.62% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.72%, and it has moved by 18.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.82%. The short interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is 32340.000000000004 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Context Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares have gone down -27.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.54% against 11.30.

While earnings are projected to return -207.90% in 2022.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Context Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.46%, with the float percentage being 31.28%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 5.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55579.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.