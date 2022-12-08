We Just Learned Something New About Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) This Week With Its 32.61% Gain

During the last session, Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s traded shares were 4.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 41.86% or $1.8. The 52-week high for the VOR share is $14.37, that puts it down -135.57 from that peak though still a striking 42.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $226.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 101.44K shares over the past three months.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) registered a 41.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.86% in intraday trading to $6.10 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.61%, and it has moved by 34.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.47%. The short interest in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) is 2.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.13, which implies an increase of 66.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, VOR is trading at a discount of -522.95% off the target high and 34.43% off the low.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vor Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) shares have gone up 15.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.10% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -51.80% in 2022.

VOR Dividends

Vor Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

Vor Biopharma Inc. insiders own 11.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.26%, with the float percentage being 92.85%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.12 million shares (or 29.22% of all shares), a total value of $55.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.36 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 16.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 million.