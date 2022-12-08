Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO): Is It Possible To Be Down -82.80% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.74% or $1.24. The 52-week high for the TWLO share is $289.00, that puts it down -520.97 from that peak though still a striking 11.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.00. The company’s market capitalization is $8.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.00 million shares over the past three months.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TWLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) registered a 2.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.74% in intraday trading to $46.54 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.59%, and it has moved by -0.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.93%. The short interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is 8.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.21, which implies an increase of 38.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, TWLO is trading at a discount of -200.82% off the target high and 5.46% off the low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twilio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares have gone down -58.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.00% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3,700.00% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $972.35 million as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $680.47 million and $842.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.90% and then jump by 27.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.10%. While earnings are projected to return -63.00% in 2022.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Twilio Inc. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.10%, with the float percentage being 85.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,050 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.9 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $863.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $424.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.55 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $314.28 million.