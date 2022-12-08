Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Is Down -54.04% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares were 3.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.45% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TOPS share is $32.80, that puts it down -1702.2 from that peak though still a striking 4.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.49 million shares over the past three months.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) registered a -9.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.45% in intraday trading to $1.82 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -39.74%, and it has moved by -54.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.50%. The short interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.96%. While earnings are projected to return -229.30% in 2022.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.76%, with the float percentage being 4.77%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 91648.0 shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8210.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $62264.0.