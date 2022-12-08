Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)

During the last session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. The company’s market capitalization is $53.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BRDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.64%, and it has moved by -54.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.61%. The short interest in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is 19.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.40, which implies an increase of 52.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.40 and $0.40 respectively. As a result, BRDS is trading at a discount of -110.53% off the target high and -110.53% off the low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.20% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.42 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.48 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -259.50% in 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Bird Global Inc. insiders own 15.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.11%, with the float percentage being 75.59%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.87 million shares (or 11.52% of all shares), a total value of $12.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.95 million shares, is of Craft Ventures GP I, LLC’s that is approximately 10.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 10.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 million.