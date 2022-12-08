The Time To Buy Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Is Now

During the last session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.08% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the INZY share is $8.27, that puts it down -470.34 from that peak though still a striking 17.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $59.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 77.90K shares over the past three months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. INZY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

The stock spiked 15.08% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -5.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.74%. The short interest in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.80, which implies an increase of 93.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, INZY is trading at a discount of -2658.62% off the target high and -658.62% off the low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inozyme Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares have gone down -67.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.75% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.30% this quarter and then jump 44.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 0.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.40% per annum.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.05%, with the float percentage being 90.34%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $17.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 8.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $2.91 million.