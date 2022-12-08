The Time Is Right To Purchase Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED)

During the last session, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. The 52-week high for the REED share is $0.44, that puts it down -340.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $12.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 993.12K shares over the past three months.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. REED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) trade information

Reed’s Inc. (REED) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.66%, and it has moved by -26.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.43%. The short interest in Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) is 0.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.93, which implies an increase of 89.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.75 and $1.10 respectively. As a result, REED is trading at a discount of -1000.0% off the target high and -650.0% off the low.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reed’s Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reed’s Inc. (REED) shares have gone down -52.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.78% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.91 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.87 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.4 million and $12.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.40% and then jump by 32.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return -7.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

REED Dividends

Reed’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s Major holders

Reed’s Inc. insiders own 15.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.01%, with the float percentage being 41.22%. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.01 million shares (or 15.95% of all shares), a total value of $2.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reed’s Inc. (REED) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.