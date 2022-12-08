The NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Stock Dropped 4.99% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.38% or -$3.47. The 52-week high for the NEP share is $87.72, that puts it down -15.97 from that peak though still a striking 18.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.31. The company’s market capitalization is $6.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 436.19K shares over the past three months.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) registered a -4.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.38% in intraday trading to $75.64 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by 4.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.00%. The short interest in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is 3.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.06 day(s) to cover.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextEra Energy Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) shares have gone up 2.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 191.53% against -3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 195.80% this quarter and then jump 541.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.15 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $378.86 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $252 million and $232 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.70% and then jump by 63.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.10%. While earnings are projected to return 320.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.71% per annum.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NextEra Energy Partners LP is 3.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Partners LP insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.86%, with the float percentage being 91.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 509 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.97 million shares (or 8.31% of all shares), a total value of $516.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.44 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $477.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and PGIM Jennison Utility Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $123.97 million.