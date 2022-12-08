The Current Price For Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.79% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the RMED share is $102.00, that puts it down -2007.44 from that peak though still a striking 58.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $7.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RMED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$8.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) registered a -12.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.79% in intraday trading to $4.84 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 97.55%, and it has moved by 43.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.77%. The short interest in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.00, which implies an increase of 91.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, RMED is trading at a discount of -1036.36% off the target high and -1036.36% off the low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ra Medical Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) shares have gone down -71.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.64% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.10% this quarter and then jump 87.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.50% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $700k and $5k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 85.50% in 2022.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems Inc. insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.53%, with the float percentage being 1.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6770.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4744.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74504.0 market value.