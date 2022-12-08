The $162.10 Value Of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $162.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$2.59. The 52-week high for the PANW share is $213.63, that puts it down -31.79 from that peak though still a striking 13.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $140.07. The company’s market capitalization is $51.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.57% in intraday trading to $162.10 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.07%, and it has moved by 14.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.61%. The short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is 20.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.48 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palo Alto Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares have gone down -5.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.71% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.50% this quarter and then jump 20.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.65 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90%. While earnings are projected to return 47.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.07% per annum.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.95%, with the float percentage being 91.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,786 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.04 million shares (or 23.65% of all shares), a total value of $3.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 16.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.39 million, or about 4.51% of the stock, which is worth about $718.89 million.