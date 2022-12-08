The $0.22 Is The Price At Which Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.35% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CLVS share is $3.32, that puts it down -1409.09 from that peak though still a striking -4.55% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $33.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.12 million shares over the past three months.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. CLVS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) registered a -11.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.35% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.30%, and it has moved by -76.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.75%. The short interest in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is 31.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, CLVS is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -809.09% off the low.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clovis Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) shares have gone down -71.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.19% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.80% this quarter and then jump 18.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.22 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.10%. While earnings are projected to return 47.70% in 2022.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Clovis Oncology Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.65%, with the float percentage being 31.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $20.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.4 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $3.16 million.