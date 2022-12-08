Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME): Can A Stock That’s Up 7.15% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 20.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.67% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the TME share is $7.70, that puts it down -4.9 from that peak though still a striking 59.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $11.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.79 million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) registered a -3.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.67% in intraday trading to $7.34 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.71%, and it has moved by 84.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.42%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 22.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares have gone up 56.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.13% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $992.28 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 billion and $923.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 104.70%. While earnings are projected to return -27.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.87% per annum.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.54%, with the float percentage being 47.54%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 36.99 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $271.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $254.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 19.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.63 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $63.33 million.