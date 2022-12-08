Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) Shares Have Been Down About -76.77% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s traded shares were 6.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.00% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SRNE share is $6.53, that puts it down -504.63 from that peak though still a striking -1.85% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $497.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.42 million shares over the past three months.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SRNE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) registered a -4.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.00% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.92%, and it has moved by -25.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.85%. The short interest in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is 60.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 78.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SRNE is trading at a discount of -362.96% off the target high and -362.96% off the low.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.10% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.69 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.92 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.06 million and $13.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -8.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.00% per annum.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.51%, with the float percentage being 35.08%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 39.66 million shares (or 8.81% of all shares), a total value of $79.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $68.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 31.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.9 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $21.9 million.