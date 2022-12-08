Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Stock Jumped 10.15% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.22% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SHPH share is $126.26, that puts it down -5227.43 from that peak though still a striking 43.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $29.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) registered a 9.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.22% in intraday trading to $2.37 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.66%, and it has moved by 10.15% in 30 days. The short interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders own 61.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.69%, with the float percentage being 9.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 2.32% of all shares), a total value of $0.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39100.0 shares, is of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $92670.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) shares are BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4125.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9776.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 572.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1355.0.