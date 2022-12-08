Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)

During the recent session, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.55% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the BZUN share is $14.95, that puts it down -193.14 from that peak though still a striking 33.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $229.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 720.19K shares over the past three months.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BZUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) registered a 11.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.55% in intraday trading to $5.10 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.30%, and it has moved by 8.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.97%. The short interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is 2.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.26, which implies an increase of 89.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.39 and $76.34 respectively. As a result, BZUN is trading at a discount of -1396.86% off the target high and -476.27% off the low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baozun Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares have gone down -60.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.33% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 115.80% this quarter and then jump 141.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $249.92 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $434.99 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $263.83 million and $440.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.30% and then drop by -1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.40%. While earnings are projected to return -145.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.87% per annum.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Baozun Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.90%, with the float percentage being 46.33%. Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.07 million shares (or 5.65% of all shares), a total value of $15.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.25 million shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management’s that is approximately 4.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $5.69 million.