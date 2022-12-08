ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Stock Jumped 57.56% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.41% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the PRQR share is $8.60, that puts it down -493.1 from that peak though still a striking 63.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $93.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.52K shares over the past three months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PRQR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) registered a 7.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.41% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.89%, and it has moved by 57.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.49%. The short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 1.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares have gone up 82.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.79% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.00% this quarter and then jump 32.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $850k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $850k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return -3.20% in 2022.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders own 7.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.60%, with the float percentage being 47.28%. Privium Fund Management B.V. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 7.50% of all shares), a total value of $4.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.3 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.