Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Fall -41.28% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares were 2.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the PSNY share is $13.36, that puts it down -126.83 from that peak though still a striking 32.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $13.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. PSNY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $5.89 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.83%, and it has moved by 31.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.12%. The short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 9.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 43.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PSNY is trading at a discount of -103.74% off the target high and -52.8% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2022.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC insiders own 76.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.71%, with the float percentage being 24.00%. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $22.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $9.74 million.