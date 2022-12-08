Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s traded shares were 29.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 62.55% or $1.57. The 52-week high for the PHVS share is $27.50, that puts it down -574.02 from that peak though still a striking 56.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $89.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 50.04K shares over the past three months.

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PHVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) trade information

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) registered a 62.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 62.55% in intraday trading to $4.08 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.96%, and it has moved by -26.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.10%. The short interest in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) is 6480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.32, which implies an increase of 76.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.12 and $30.56 respectively. As a result, PHVS is trading at a discount of -649.02% off the target high and -25.49% off the low.

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pharvaris N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) shares have gone down -85.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.11% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -61.00% this quarter and then drop -577.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -65.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.59% per annum.

PHVS Dividends

Pharvaris N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 07 and December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s Major holders

Pharvaris N.V. insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.85%, with the float percentage being 85.04%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $14.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $2.62 million.