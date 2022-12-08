OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) Fell -323.28%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.00% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the OPTN share is $4.30, that puts it down -127.51 from that peak though still a striking 17.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $154.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 162.79K shares over the past three months.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OPTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) registered a 8.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.00% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.78%, and it has moved by -47.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.62%. The short interest in OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is 2.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.60, which implies an increase of 66.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, OPTN is trading at a discount of -323.28% off the target high and -111.64% off the low.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OptiNose Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) shares have gone down -3.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.69% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.80% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.02 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 30.00% in 2022.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

OptiNose Inc. insiders own 6.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.27%, with the float percentage being 80.34%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.4 million shares (or 14.89% of all shares), a total value of $45.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 million shares, is of Bleichroeder LP’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $4.81 million.