One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC)

During the last session, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s traded shares were 54.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.12% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VGFC share is $0.99, that puts it down -1000.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.06. The company’s market capitalization is $12.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.03 million shares over the past three months.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) registered a 18.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.12% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.25%, and it has moved by 11.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.26%. The short interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is 1.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

The Very Good Food Company Inc. insiders own 20.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.59%, with the float percentage being 13.27%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.1 million shares (or 13.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $68094.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) shares are VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF owns about 93500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20560.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42576.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $10052.0.