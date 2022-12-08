Now Is The Time To Buy Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI)

During the last session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.90% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ANGI share is $10.28, that puts it down -443.92 from that peak though still a striking 4.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $917.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ANGI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Angi Inc. (ANGI) registered a -6.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.90% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.25%, and it has moved by -2.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.66%. The short interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 9.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.85, which implies an increase of 67.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ANGI is trading at a discount of -534.92% off the target high and -5.82% off the low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Angi Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares have gone down -65.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 15.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $502.91 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $453.92 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $461.56 million and $415.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.00% and then jump by 9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.20%. While earnings are projected to return -35.70% in 2022.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Angi Inc. insiders own 5.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.59%, with the float percentage being 104.92%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.95 million shares (or 14.71% of all shares), a total value of $54.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $10.51 million.