Now Is A Good Time To Buy Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY)

During the last session, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s traded shares were 24.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.09% or -$0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $19.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.13 million shares over the past three months.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. STRY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) registered a -22.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.09% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -38.67%, and it has moved by -60.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.83%. The short interest in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) is 2.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.70, which implies an increase of 92.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.10 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, STRY is trading at a discount of -2400.0% off the target high and 16.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.53 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -33.10% in 2022.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Starry Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 24.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.89%, with the float percentage being 79.53%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.39 million shares (or 13.55% of all shares), a total value of $2.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.27 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 6.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.