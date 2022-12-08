Now Is A Good Time To Buy My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ)

During the last session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MYSZ share is $0.74, that puts it down -393.33 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $5.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 89420.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 320.98K shares over the past three months.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) registered a -6.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.02% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.81%, and it has moved by -17.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.80%. The short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,426.70% compared to the previous financial year.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders own 31.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.81%, with the float percentage being 12.95%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $56301.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99349.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18975.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 86590.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16538.0 market value.