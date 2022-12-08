Now Is A Good Time To Buy KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 18.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.05% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $24.85, that puts it down -55.31 from that peak though still a striking 54.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.31. The company’s market capitalization is $19.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.73 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a -6.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.05% in intraday trading to $16.00 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.44%, and it has moved by 38.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.68%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 37.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -2.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.00% against -10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 1,300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.61 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -146.50% in 2022.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.59%, with the float percentage being 39.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.77 million shares (or 1.96% of all shares), a total value of $426.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.59 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $423.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 20.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $365.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.46 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $119.44 million.