Now Is A Good Time To Buy DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)

During the last session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s traded shares were 1.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the DLO share is $37.80, that puts it down -217.65 from that peak though still a striking 24.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.96 million shares over the past three months.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

DLocal Limited (DLO) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $11.90 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.49%, and it has moved by -42.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.87%. The short interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 7.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 7 day(s) to cover.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DLocal Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DLocal Limited (DLO) shares have gone down -58.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.00% against 10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.1 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.46 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 162.00% in 2022.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

DLocal Limited insiders own 9.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.76%, with the float percentage being 101.19%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 57.31 million shares (or 19.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.57 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $303.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DLocal Limited (DLO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 3.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $66.93 million.