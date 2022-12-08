Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Has Gained 81.07% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 8.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.07% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $3.94, that puts it down -28.76 from that peak though still a striking 54.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $609.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.51 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a -12.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.07% in intraday trading to $3.06 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.47%, and it has moved by -9.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.55%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 10.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone up 40.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.76% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.70% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 145.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.12 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.52 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.35 million and $21.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 464.30% and then jump by 181.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -414.50% in 2022.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.31%, with the float percentage being 31.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.89 million shares (or 5.63% of all shares), a total value of $23.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.29 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.27 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $11.39 million.